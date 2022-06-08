PEABODY— Connor Noone scored five goals and had four assists in No. 5 Foxboro High’s 16-5 win over No. 28 Bishop Fenwick High in the MIAA Division 3 boys lacrosse state tournament Wednesday.
The Warriors had five goals by Lincoln Moore, who also had two assists. John Sacchetti had four goals and two assists as well. Finn Stapleton and Tommy Sharkey each had one goal.
Next up for Foxboro is a quarterfinal match against No. 12 Falmouth, with the date and time to be determined.
Falmouth 14, Dighton-Rehoboth 3
FALMOUTH — Dighton-Rehoboth bowed out of Division 3 postseason play to No. 12 Falmouth.
The No. 21 Falcons finished the season with a record of 13-4.