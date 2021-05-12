SHARON — Bolting out to a 7-0 halftime lead, the Foxboro High boys’ lacrosse team took home a 14-8 victory from Sharon High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
Conor Noone (four goals, two assists) and Lincoln Moore (four goals, one assist) powered Foxboro into the lead.
Tom Sharkey (three goals, two assists) and Max Biegel (two goals, one assist) also factored prominently for the Warriors (2-1). Freshman Adam Addeche had 11 saves in goal. Foxboro hosts Sharon Friday.
North Attleboro 13, Oliver Ames 3
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Junior Matt Antonetti tallied six goals and collected four assists as the Rocketeers won their first game the Hockomock League rout.
Jared Vacher and Connor Rajotte each tallied twice for North Attleboro, which created a 10-0 halftime lead. J.T. Gallagher (six saves) and Ethan McGrath (six saves) shared the goaltending duties.
Jack Regan, Colin Monahan and Clay Billingkoff each netted a single goal for the Rocketeers, who have a rematch with Oliver Ames Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.