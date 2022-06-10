FOXBORO — Conor Noone and Tommy Sharkey tallied four goals apiece to carry the Foxboro High boys lacrosse team to an 11-6 win over No. 12 seed Falmouth High in their MIAA Div. 3 state tourney match Friday.
Goalkeeper Adam Addeche made six saves in net for the No. 5 Warriors, with seven of them coming in the fourth quarter.
John Sacchetti scored twice for Foxboro with Noone adding two assists and Sharkey one assist.
Foxboro advances to the quarterfinals where it will face the winner of No. 4 Dracut and No. 13 Shawsheen Valley, who play Saturday night.