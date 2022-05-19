NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team routed Milford High 16-5 Monday as Connor Ruppert scored twice to surpass 100 career goals.
Brady Backner had three to lead North while Matt Antonetti added two goals.
“Lot of respect for Milford,” North Attleboro head coach Kevin Young said. “They are very young, great attitude, worked hard and clean all game.”
North Attleboro (13-2, 7-1) host King Philip Monday.
Seekonk 15, Bourne 10
SEEKONK — Chase Carlsten led all scorers with four goals on Senior Night at Seekonk.
Carlsten added an assist while Matt Cunha had three goals and three assists. Connor Loomis, Connor Terrien and Aidan Boothe each had two goals and Loomis added two assists.
Keegan Fitzpatrick made seven saves in net for Seekonk (5-11), which is at East Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Foxboro 8, Mansfield 4
FOXBORO — The Warriors doubled up the score on the visiting Hornets after leading 5-0 in the first quarter.
Foxboro’s Connor Noone had two goals and three assists, reversing the final day from Lincoln Moore (three goals and two assists). Tommy Sharkey, Jack Avery and John Sacchetti each scored once.
The Hornets were led by Cody Gordon’s two goals. Dash Musnson and Tommy Smith each had one goal. Drew Sacco had three assists and Ryan DeGiorlamo had a strong game.
Foxboro (10-6, 5-3) is at Milford on Monday. Mansfield (4-10, 2-5) hosts Braintree Friday.