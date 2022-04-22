ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team took down Bishop Feehan high in overtime Friday afternoon, getting the game-winning score from Luke Warde in a 12-11 final.
Brady Backner scored with 20 seconds to go in regulation for North Attleboro to force OT.“I’ll give my hat off to Feehan, they came out and did their homework and are always a smart team,” North Attleboro head coach Kevin Young said. “We were behind or tied the whole game and in the second half we changed up our defense a little bit. Some kids did really well (on defense).”
Connor Ruppert scored five goals for the Rocketeers and Backner had a hat trick. Connor Davine and Craig Scharland scored three goals each for Feehan.“They really kept it all positive and we never got down on each other,” Young said on his Rocketeers team. “Today we got lucky, and it was good for us. It took us a little bit to get going, but the boys did good.”
Danny Coady made 17 saves in goal for Feehan.
Feehan (4-3) visits Bishop Fenwick Monday while North (6-1, 2-1) hosts Attleboro on Monday.