NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team earned a big Hockomock League over King Philip Regional High on Monday, along with a measure of revenge, in the Rocketeers’ 11-8 victory.
The Rocketeers improved to 14-2 overall with a Davenport Divison-leading mark of 8-1 while King Philip slipped to 12-3 with a Kelley Rex Division record of 7-2.
“This was a very, very important game — this is a team that beat us before,” said North Attleboro head coach Kevin Young, noting KP’s 8-7 win back on May 6. “This is exactly what we needed. We needed a tough team and a good, clean game. We needed a little bit of adversity.”
Entering the fourth quarter, the game was even at 8-8. Ethan Gustafson’s score at the 11:11 mark was the go-ahead score for the Rocketeers, and the final lead change of the day.
North Attleboro’s Connor Ruppert (7:52; 7:03) scored twice in the final eight minutes to add to the Rocketeers’ cushion as King Philip struggled with matching up to North’s ever-changing offense.
“They have a difficult team to match up on,” King Philip coach Hal Bean said. “I think they were able to analyze some of the cuts they had and we were able to rotate to stop it. Then Kevin would make a chance and we’d adjust. Give them credit, they played really strong.”
Through the first three quarters, the match was back and forth. Both sides went goal-for-goal through the first half as neither held more than a one-score advantage with game tied 5-all at halftime.
King Philip scored three unanswered goals coming out of the half, with Donovan DeVellis (7:53), Kip Bishop (5:10) and Nolan Feyler (5:11) finding the back of the net to give the Warriors their biggest lead at 8-5.
The lead was slowly chipped away with North’s Matt Antonetti picking a corner at the 4:09 mark to cut the difference to two. Antonetti had a hand in the next goal, feeding Brady Backner from behind the net at 1:34 to make it a one-goal game.
Connor Ruppert’s score to make it 8-8 came with 39 seconds to go in the third quarter, driving through nearly the entire King Philip defense to put one home. From then on, it was all North Attleboro in the fourth quarter.
The Rocketeers were slow and methodical in their offense, whether it was playing at even strength or a man-up, with Young crediting the team’s maturity in being able to take its time to find the right opportunity to fire on net.
“It just shows the level of maturity,” Young said. “They’re not going to the cage every single pass. Instead, there’s six guys working together to be successful. Once they figured that out, they were patient, had the time and waited for the open guy. They didn’t force it.”
While North Attleboro surged back and was never entirely out of the game, King Philip showed its frustration on the field. As turnovers piled up and passes went missed in the final 12 minutes, the Warriors turned up an already physical game in an attempt to get even.
“(We) just have to remind them that we have to play through every play, whatever the result is,” Bean said. “We still have to be King Philip lacrosse and have respect for the sport, our teammates and our fans. If we do that, we’ll be fine. We just have to go on. I think that’s a great life lesson for them and just exemplifies how hard they try because you can see the emotion on the field.”
Leading North in scoring was Antonetti with five goals while assisting on three. Ruppert had thee goals and Backner had two. Ruppert and Antonetti, along with Ethan McGrath, Will Copley, Clayton Billinkoff, Gabriel Majdalani, James Brennan, Anthany Ferro, Jared Vacher and Max Hobbs, were praised for their senior leadership onone of their last home games at NAHS.
“It’s just a good group to see. They’re down three goals and they keep their heads [composed] and come back,” Young said. “Hats off to the seniors, they’re a leadership group. They keep their calm and get it done.”
For King Philip they were led in scoring by Bishop and Feyler’s two scores. Sean Crowther, Colin Lightbordy, Andrew Longobardi and DeVellis each had one goal. Devellis led the team in assists with three. James Boldy made 21 saves for KP while JT Gallagher made four saves.
North Attleboro plays Thursday at Milford. King Philip will play Wednesday, hosting Norwell.