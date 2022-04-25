NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team had its way Monday, rolling to a 14-6 win over Attleboro High.
The Rocketeers led 5-1 through the first quarter, extending the lead to 8-1 at halftime. By the end of the third quarter North Attleboro led 12-4.
Connor Ruppert scored four goals while Matt Anthonetti added six with three assists. Clayton Billingkoff scored three goals with three assists.
“We had a good week last week, we upped out defense a little bit,” North Attleboro head coach Kevin Young said. “(Attleboro’s Feddy Wheaton) is a strong player, he’s fun to watch, and it made a difference for us.”
JT Gallagher made five saves in the first half in goal for North Attleboro. In the second half, Ethan McGraff stopped nine shots.
North Attleboro (6-1, 2-1) is at Sharon Wednesday while Attleboro (3-5, 2-3) will host King Philip.
Foxboro 16, Oliver Ames 6
EASTON — Five goals from Tommy Sharkey helped lead Foxboro.
Lincoln Moore added four goals and an assist with Connor Noone scoring three goals and an assist. Jack Avery, Finn Stapleton and Tony Sulham each scored a goal.
Foxboro plays Sandwich Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
King Philip 14, Mansfield 4
MANSFIELD — Five goals from Kip Bishop was all King Philip needed in its win over Mansfield.
KP’s Sean Crowther scored four goals with two assists. Ben Riggs added five points, scoring three with two assists. Colin Lightbody had four assists with a goal and Andrew Longobardi had four assists.
James Boldy made 10 saves for KP (4-1, 3-0).
Dighton-Rehoboth 15, Seekonk 5
SEEKONK — Bryce Downs scored 10 goals in the Falcons’ romp.
Seekonk led 2-0 early, but a penalty allowed D-R to rally and take the lead, pulling out to a 12-3 halftime advantage.
Seekonk goalkeeper Keegan Fitzpatrick had 23 saves. Kaidan Hollins and Aidan Boothe each had two goals and Giuliano Cozzo netted his first career goal for the Warriors (2-4).
For D-R (3-1), Thomas Dyson added a goal with six assists. Devan Anderson had two goals and went 18-for-23 at the faceoff dot.
Bishop Feehan 14, Bishop Fenwick 9
PEABODY — Connorn Davine’s six goals helped sparked Bishop Feehan.
Along with Davine, Eagan Coia added a goal with four assists. John O’Reilly won 18 of 27 faceoffs. Feehan (5-3) will host Arlington Catholic Wednesday.