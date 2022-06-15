LONGMEADOW — The North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team met its match against top-ranked Longmeadow High on Wednesday, losing 20-3 in the MIAA Division 2 quarterfinals.
No. 8 seed North Attleboro trailed 12-1 at halftime and was unable to dig out of its hole in the second half.
“They were picking up momentum,” North Attleboro coach Kevin Young said. “We came out and struggled on ground balls and they were picking up speed and momentum. I probably didn’t prepare them well enough. It was probably the strongest team in the state.”
JT Gallagher made 22 saves in net for North, getting peppered all game by the Longmeadow attack. Matt Antonetti, Brady Backner and Connor Ruppert scored the three goals for the Rocketeers.
Despite falling short, North Attleboro finished at 18-3 after clinching the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division title. The Rocketeers also had the best record among all lacrosse teams in the entire Hockomock League.
“It was awesome,” Young said. “I was proud of them throughout the season and I thought they worked very hard. They played their best ball and had a bunch of wins where they came from behind.
“This has been our most successful season since I’ve been coaching here. It’s a great bunch of kids, and even in a game where you go down like that they kept fighting to the end. It’s impressive and it’s a season I’m very proud of.
“I hope they can take that forward and build off that. We’ve never made it this far, and I thought we earned it.”
Dracut 14, Foxboro 7
DRACUT — The Warriors were bounced out of the MIAA Division 3 state tourney quarterfinals despite three goals from Conor Noone, who also had an assist.
Lincoln Moore,Tommy Sharkey, Finn Stapleton and Louie Sulham each scored once for fifth-seeded Foxboro (14-7), which finished second in the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division.