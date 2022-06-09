NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team didn’t just advance out of the first round of MIAA Division 2 boys lacrosse postseason play on Thursday.
The Rocketeers marched.
Breaking open a 6-5 halftime lead with nine unanswered goals in the second half, eighth-seeded North Attleboro crushed Canton High 15-5 to set up a date with Hockomock League rival Mansfield in the Round of 16 on Saturday at 1 p.m. in North Attleboro.
“We played them and we know all their players and we know their’s,” North Attleboro coach Kevin Young said of the Hornets. “We’re really going to have to buckle down. It’ll be interesting, it’s make it, take it from hear on out. If we play our best ball, we’re good.”
The Rocketeers and Bulldogs went back-and-forth early on with neither side getting ahead by more than two through the first two quarters of play.
Brady Backner’s score at 11:11 in the first quarter got things going for North Attleboro, which was then followed by goals from Jack Regan (5:31) and Clayton Billingkoff (4:54). Canton’s Sam Carlino (7:35, 0:22.1) and Chralie Vaughan (3:02) scored to make the game even through the first 12 minutes.
Goals were again traded throughout the second quarter, with Antonetti scoring off a feed from Billingkoff at 9:20 to give North the lead. The score was the 156th of Antonetti’s high school career, which puts him first all-time in school program history — an honor which was lauded and celebrated by his head coach and teammates.
Carlino answered back for Canton at 6:50, but two more from Antonetti (6:23, 5:53) gave North a lead that was never surrendered. Carlino netted one more with 1:10 to go in the first half, sending the game to halftime at 6-5 in favor of the Rocketeers.
Canton didn’t score the rest of the way as North poured on. North had a quick score from Antonetti at 11:33 to open the second half and never looked back, scoring three more times to end the third. North closed the game with five goals in a 2:35 stretch to close the game.
A slowed down pace and methodical plan on offense was what North Attleboro was going for all game as opposed to an iso-type offense where one player drives the net. Young said once things were adjusted to working the passing game and using all parts of the field, things started to happen.
“We were just trying to be patient. Everything didn’t have to be a fast-break,” Young said. “... I want a lot of guys to touch the ball. When you have a guy drive the net and have four guys watching him, it’s going to be unsuccessful. When guys are moving and guys are patient and they’re moving the ball quickly and efficiently, I think it opened it up. You see the difference in the fourth quarter.”
A five goal run, which came after a moment where both sides were given penalties following a rough play and trash talk was exchanged, was not planned by Young. He wanted to slow the game down and drain the clock, but his attack had different ideas as it wanted to share the love.
“I was trying to run the clock out and we’ve had teams come back on us from five goals,” Young said. “Guys were just driving to the net. I would have rather had them run the game out and not even go to the net, but it’s a go to the net kind of game and I can’t fault them for it and I can’t hold them back. I really didn’t want to score a bunch at the end.”
The second half also saw both sides kick up the intensity and physical part of the game, which led to penalties. Penalty minutes went over 12 between both sides as Canton was doing all it could to gain an edge while trailing. North worked on man-down play entering the game and had it work to its advantage, scoring several powerplay goals in the win.
“A game like this, everyone’s playing hard and they’re a well-coached, good team,” Young said. “We play a fairly physical game so we’re always conscious of trying to play as aggressive we can, but play clean and stay out of the box. If we can stay out of the box we’re fine. ... If we play it right and smart, then we can play as physical as we want and I think we’ve practiced it a lot.”
Paving the way in the scorebook was Matt Antonetti with five goals and one assist. Billingkoff scored three times while Ruppert and Regan each scored twice. Luke Antonetti, Brady Backner and Ethan Gustafson each scored once.
In net JT Gallagher was phenomenal, stopping 21 shots on goal. In the second half he was particularly strong, helping North keep the momentum on its side with key saves both from close and from distance.
“JT Gallagher got hot in net in the second half. He can take those outside shots. He probably got six solid stops in the second half and they were all key,” Young said “The effort that kid puts in, and the defense stepping up (was big),” Young said.