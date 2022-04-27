SHARON — The North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team had five goals from Clayton Billingkoff and four goals from Connor Ruppert in its 13-4 win over Sharon High Wednesday.
It was a strong defensive effort against a good opponent, per North Attleboro head coach Kevin Young as the Rocketeers held Sharon to 14 shots on net with JT Gallagher stopping 10 of them.
At the faceoff dot, Jared Vacher won the draw battle 12-6. North Attleboro (8-1, 4-1) will play Thursday, visiting Canton.
Bishop Feehan 20, Arlington Catholic 7
ATTLEBORO — Three Shamrock scorers had four goals each as Bishop Feehan stormed to an 11-3 halftime lead.
Theo Stamatel, Craig Scharland and Vrady Vitelli netted four scores each, combining for 10 assists between the three of them.
Feehan (6-3) visits Austin Prep Monday.
Old Rochester Regional 7, Dighton-Rehoboth 4
DIGHTON — Both sides held the game even at halftime at 3-3, and it remained tied entering the fourth quarter at 4-all.
D-R had two goals and one assist each from Thomas Dyson and Bryce Downs while Devan Anderson was 10-for-15 at the faceoff dot.
Dighton-Rehoboth (3-2) returns Friday, hosting Cardinal Spellman.
Seekonk 14, Bourne 3
BOURNE — The Warriors received a seven-point day from Chase Carlsten, who finished the day with three goals and four assists while Connor Terrien led the team with five goals. Kaidan Hollins scored three while Jey Millette had two scores.
Keegan Fitzpatrick made 13 saves in goal for Seekonk (3-4), which next plays Monday, hosting Assabet Valley Regional.