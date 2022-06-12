NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro boys lacrosse team beat No. 24 Mansfield on Saturday, winning 11-5 to advance to the Elite 8 in Division 2 postseason play.
Matt Antonetti had six goals with two assists to lead the No. 8 Red Rocketeers in points. Brady Backner scored three times and had two assists while Connor Ruppert had one goal and four assists.
JT Gallagher was rock-solid in net, stopping six shots in the second half. He made nine saves in total. The defensive combination of Connor Rajotte, Max Hobbs, Anthony Ferro and Julian House forced six turnovers on defense in the fourth quarter while Mansfield was trying to rally.
The Rocketeers will play at No. 1 Longmeadow on Wednesday at 6 p.m.