MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys’ lacrosse team responded to the challenge of surrendering the first goal of its Hockomock League match with Attleboro High Wednesday at Alumni Field with three straight goals.
The Hornets responded to the challenge of the Bombardiers knotting the score at 3-all in the second period with five straight games en route to a five-goal lead at the half.
Senior Tommy Norton scored five goals, senior Jake Quirk netted four goals and sophomore goalie Ryan DeGirolamo accounted for eight second-half saves as the Hornets held off the Bombardiers 16-9.
“It’s slowing coming together, we have a lot of work to do,” Mansfield coach Tim Frias said of the Hornets improving to 3-4 on the season and having hope for an MIAA Tournament berth. “We have along way to go.”
Cody Gordon (at 5:08) and Andrew Burnham (at 7:19) scored the 10th and 11th goals of the match in the third quarter for Mansfield, while the quick sticks of Tommy Smith at 1:07 and Dylan Morris at 1:56 tallied the 14th and 15th goals of the match early in the fourth quarter for the Hornets.
Sophomore Carter Shelton netted five goals for Attleboro (2-5), while Michael Strachan and Ryan Betts each had two goals.
The Bombardiers took the lead on Shelton’s first goal, just 2:53 into the match after one of nine first half Hornet turnovers.
The Bombardiers rallied to knot the score at 3-3 on a pair of goals off the stick of Shelton within a minute of each other early in the second quarter, at 2:52 on a “man up” situation and at 3:50 off of a Hornet turnover.
Quirk tied the match at 1-1 at 7:29 of the first quarter, gave the Hornets a 2-1 lead at 9:21 and Braeden Veno finished off the Mansfield flurry with a goal at 9:30.
“Every match we have a quarter where we fall asleep,” AHS coach Kevin Patton said of the second quarter slump, then allowing five more goals to the Hornets in the third quarter.
“The turnovers (11 in the first half) have hurt, we have to get crisper with our passes,” Patton added, the Bombardiers unable to convert seven Mansfield first quarter turnovers. “We’re getting better, we’re hanging in all of our matches.”
Deadlocked at 3-3, the Hornets broke the tie when Quirk scored his third goal on a “man up” sitiation at 4:17.
Norton began his goal-scoring flurry at 6:05 of the second period and then added goals at 9:42 and at 11:54. Nate Kablik rifled in a shot in the slot at 8:17 for the third of Mansfield’s five straight goals.
Bombardier freshman goalie Harry Wheaton (15 saves, nine during the first half) kept the Bombardiers competitive. But, Mansfield beat the AHS defense for four straight goals within a three-minute span late in the third quarter for a 13-5 lead.
Strachan netted a pair of third quarter goals (at 2:17 and at 10:56), while Shelton scored his fourth (at 9:42 after a Hornet turnover), the Bombardiers facing a 13-7 gap entering the fourth quarter.
“Each day and each game like this gives us a lot more confidence,” Frias added. “We have to clean a lot of things up.”
The re-match between the Bombardiers and Hornets is set for Friday at AHS’ Tozier-Cassidy Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.