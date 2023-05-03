ATTLEBORO — Senior attacker Evan Paturzo’s five goals led the Bishop Feehan High boys lacrosse team over Cardinal Spellman High 20-8 during the Shamrocks’ Senior Night on Wednesday.
Besides Paturzo, fellow future Wheaton College teammates Theo Stamatel and Connor Davine each had thee goals. Joey Ahmed also had three goals.
The Shamrocks (6-5) visit Cohasset Friday night.
Foxboro 12, Canton 8
FOXBORO — The Warriors were led by Conor Noone’s six goals and one assist in their Hockomock League win at home.
Tony Sulham added three goals for Foxboro while Ryan Cotter, Jon Sachetti and Mikey McCabe each scored once. Finn Stapleton was solid on the defensive end, helping lock down Canton in front of Adam Addeche, who made 14 saves in goal.
Foxboro (7-6) visits Franklin on Monday.
Franklin 19, Mansfield 5
MANSFIELD — The Hornets got three goals and an assist from Drew Sacco, but fell to the Panthers.
Mansfield’s other goals were from Cody Gordon and Andrew DeGirolamo. Andrew Burnham had two assists and had two assists. Ryan DeGirolamo made 20 saves in goal for the Hornets.
Mansfield (8-5) visits Oliver Ames on Monday.
King Philip 20, Taunton 0
WRENTHAM — The Warriors had 11 goal scorers in its blowout of Taunton. King Philip (8-2) visits Bridgewater-Raynham on Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 13, Bourne 7
BOURNE — The Falcons rode three goals each from Thomas Dyson and AJ Bosco in their foard win.
Dyson had seven assists and Bosco added two assist while Jack Swan, Julien Bowers and Jason Proctor each scored once. Nathan Maiato had four assists.
D-R (5-4) hosts Bellingham on Friday.