FALMOUTH — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team dropped its match in the Chowder Cup to Scituate High on Tuesday, falling 10-6.
The Warriors spent nearly half their game on the penalty kill for a crippling factor in the loss.
“We didn’t have a good day,” Foxboro coach Matt Noone said of Foxboro’s 14 penalties to Scituate’s four. “It’s the first time we’re playing in (the Chowder Cup) since 2019 because of COVID. My team was undisciplined and it hurt. We hadn’t played in a week and that hurt.
“We’re young and need experience so games are good for us,” Noone added. “Right now, the team is undisciplined and it hurt us.”
Tommy Sharkey led the way for the Warriors with four goals while Connor Noone also had a goal.
“You can’t beat anybody when you’re down for 20 minutes of it,” Noone said. “You can’t beat the teams we play when you’re down a man. I think my young kids see what not to do, ... it’s starting to cost us.”
Foxboro (2-2, 1-1) will next face an opponent TBD on Thursday in the Chowder Cup.
North Attleboro 14, Attleboro 11
ATTLEBORO — The Rockleteers rode an eight-point match from Clayton Billingkoff over the Bombardiers.
Billingkoff had five goals and three assists while Matt Antonetti had two goals and three assists. Connor Ruppert had the high in assists with four, adding one goal to the game, and Ethan Gustafson scored twice.
Carter Shelton scored five goals while Keigan Conley and Cole McKenna scored two goals each for the Bombardiers.
JT Gallagher made nine saves in goal for the Rocketeers while Harry Wheaton made 14 saves for Attleboro.
Attleboro (3-5, 3-4) play Monday against North Attleboro again, this time in North Attleboro. North Attleboro (3-1, 3-1) will have its next game on Friday, visiting Silver Lake at 11 a.m.
Westwood 14, Mansfield 8
FALMOUTH — The Hornets fell in their Chowder Cup match despite a four-goal game by Dash Munson.
The match was at 6-all in the third quarter before communications errors led to Westwood taking advantage with three quick goals.
Munson added an assist to his four goal day, finishing with five points. Tommy Smith added two goals. In net, Ryan Degiorlamo had 14 saves.
Mansfield (3-2, 2-0) will play Norwell on Thursday.
Cohasset 11, Bishop Feehan 6
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks slipped to 4-2 despite two goals apiece from Evan Paturzo and Nick Yanchuk. Mason Koloski also scored.
John O’Reilly won 13 of 21 faceoffs in the loss while Danny Coady made 10 saves in net. Feehan hosts North Attleboro Friday.