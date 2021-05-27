NORTH ATTLEBORO — Connor Rupert and Matt Antonetti each scored two goals, but the North Attleboro High boys’ lacrosse team was unable to overcome a three-goal halftime deficit, losing to Canton High 8-5 Thursday in a Hockomock League match.
Rupert’s man-up goal cut the Canton lead to 5-3 in the third quarter, while a goal from Antonetti cut the gap to 6-4. The Rocketeers (5-3) had taken a 2-0 lead on goals by Clay Billingkoff and Antonetti in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs scored three unanswered second-quarter goals to take a 5-2 halftime lead.
North Attleboro visits Canton Friday.
