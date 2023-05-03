ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team pounced on Attleboro High for five goals in the first quarter and controlled play the rest of the way in a 10-4 win over the rival Bombardiers on Wednesday.
The Rocketeers struck early on goals from Nathan Shultz (8:31 and 5:36), Ethan MacKinnon (7:45), Luke Antonetti (4:50) and Luke Ward (2:21) for a quick 5-0 lead after one quarter.
The early lead and heavy pressure from North Attleboro was exactly what head coach Ryan Izzo had been looking for from his team.
“Our biggest thing in the last couple of games is we’ve been starting out slow,” Izzo said. “We would got off the bus, especially in away games, a little flat. That was our biggest thing we wanted to focus on going into this game. We wanted to come out fast and get on them early, and sure enough we did. Right off the bat we got a couple of goals and got that momentum up and rode that a little bit. In the second quarter, it got a little stagnant.”
The Bombardiers finally scored when Cole McKenna put a long-distance shot over North goaltender JT Gallagher at 5:59 to bring the difference to 5-1. North answered nearly a minute later, but Attleboro’s Patrick MacAvoy punched one in off a loose ball in front to bring the difference make it 6-2 with four minutes to go before halftime.
“We started slowing down a little bit and passing it around so much,” Izzo said. “That’s the kind of stuff we want to get away from. (We want to) keep it flowing and keep the defense moving. The biggest thing going forward to keep the intensity going from the first to last whistle.”
North Attleboro added two more goals in the final 2:16 before intermission for an 8-2 cushion. In the second half, the Bombardiers made defensive adjustments to limit North’s attack, resulting in a scoreless third quarter.
Attleboro head coach Kevin Patton said his team did well with the defensive adjustments, but pointed to unforced errors as a reason why the Bombardier offense struggled. Attleboro put only 10 shots on net, six being saves by North’s Gallagher.
“We wanted to make sure the defense was getting the top side on them, keeping them down in the alley,” Patton said. “Making sure we’re seeing the ball and they weren’t getting their cuts on us. They adjusted well to it, but on offense we’ve got to possess the ball better. We panicked a little bit, too many turnovers and unforced errors.”
North’s Andrew Schmidt scored the first two goals of the final frame and Attleboro’s Carter Shelton and McKenna netted goals in the final minutes for the final margin.
“Attleboro did a fantastic job with adjustments,” Izzo said. “We only had two goals in the second half. The biggest thing I saw was they were pushing up more, they were trying to be aggressive and make plays. Today was sloppy for North, a couple turnovers that we need to eliminate. The biggest thing was groundballs, if we can be better with groundballs, ... if we can be better on those little things, we’ll be OK.”
The Rocketeers, winners of four of their last five, improved to 5-5, and visit Sharon on Friday. Attleboro (3-6) next faces King Philip on Monday.
Izzo said the win, aside from the physical result on the field, has an impact on the mood in the locker room going forward with King Philip following Sharon in a tough stretch of league games.
”This was huge, ... this was huge momentum for us,” Izzo said. “We had a big win on Monday, but today with a rivalry, it’s a big confidence boost for the guys. We played sloppy at times, but it’s a good team win and great morale for the guys, especially going into Sharon on Friday. They’re a good squad.”