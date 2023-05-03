ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team pounced on Attleboro High for five goals in the first quarter and controlled play the rest of the way in a 10-4 win over the rival Bombardiers on Wednesday.

The Rocketeers struck early on goals from Nathan Shultz (8:31 and 5:36), Ethan MacKinnon (7:45), Luke Antonetti (4:50) and Luke Ward (2:21) for a quick 5-0 lead after one quarter.