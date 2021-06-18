NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro High boys’ lacrosse coach Kevin Young likes to hang his hat on defense, and the Rocketeers did just that in limiting Belmont High to just one second-half goal in taking a 20-7 victory Friday at Beaupre Field in the opening round of the MIAA Division 2 East Sectional.
Junior Matt Antonetti scored seven goals and collected six assists for the No. 8 seed Rocketeers (7-7), who visit Medfield Monday.
Junior Jared Vacher (one goal, three assists) also won 30 of 31 faceoffs for the Rocketeers, who owned a 9-6 halftime lead before goalie J.T. Alexander (11 saves) and his defense took over.
Clay Billingkoff added five goals for North. Connor Rupert had four points with a goal and three assists, while Jack Ryan had two goals and one assist.
Bishop Feehan 14, Norwood 6
ATTLEBORO — Junior Craig Scharland (five goals, two assists) and sophomore Evan Paturzo (three goals, four assists) both delivered seven-point games as the No. 5 seeded Shamrocks (10-4) raced out to an early lead to win the Division 2 South Tournament match.
The Shamrocks gained a 10-2 lead by halftime, but goalie Owen Fitzpatrick was tested in having to make 15 saves.
Connor Davine and Nick Yanchuk each scored two goals for Bishop Feehan, while Eagan Coia and Cole Dreystadt each had one goal. The Shamrocks face Hanover Monday.
Marshfield 18, Attleboro 4
MARSHFIELD — The Bombardiers fell behind 10-1 by halftime and fell to the Rams in the opening round of the Division 1 South Sectional. Kiegan Conley, Ryan Betts, Carter Shelton and Jack DiLiddo scored single goals for AHS (3-11). Freshman Harry Wheaton totaled 12 saves in goals.
Mansfield 8, Weymouth 6
MANSFIELD — The Hornets rallied from a 4-1 halftime deficit and a 5-4 gap entering the fourth period to win the Division 1 South Tournament match. The victory for the No. 16 seeded Mansfield sets up a match at unbeaten, No. 1 seeded Hockomock League rival Franklin Monday.
Sophomore Drew Sacco sparked the Hornets with four goals, junior faceoff specialist Braeden Veno won 13 draws and sophomore goalie Ryan DeGirlamo had 17 saves.
The match was tied at 6-6 with seven minutes remaining. Tommy Smith added three goals.
Hanover 15, Dighton-Rehoboth 6
REHOBOTH — The Hawks pulled off the upset Friday and defeated the Falcons in the first round of the boys Division 2 South Tournament. Falcon goalie Desdin Michener totaled 13 saves in trying to keep D-R close.
Thomas Dyson set up four of the D-R goals, while Wyatt Nastar scored three times for the No. 4 seed Falcons (7-2).
