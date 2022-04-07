NORTH ATTLEBORO — Nine goals from Connor Ruppert and six from Matt Antonetti helped lead the North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team to a 17-7 win over Canton High Thursday afternoon.
The Rocketeers stormed out to a 12-2 by halftime behind its front line, led by Clayton Billingkoff, who had eight points with seven assists and a goal.
“The attack carried the game,” North Attleboro coach Kevin Young said. “Once it got to the attack, they kind of ran the show.”
JT Gallagher made nine saves in goal for the Rocketeers.
Foxboro 9, Sharon 8
SHARON — Six goals from Lincoln Moore and 17 saves in net by Adam Addech anchored Foxboro’s Hockomock League win over Sharon
Tony Sulham added two goals for the Warriors (2-1) while Jack Avery finished a goal and an assist. Ryan Cotter had six ground balls on defense.
Foxboro will take part in the Chowder Cup next week in Marlboro, with teams TBD.
King Philip 17, Hopkinton 7
HOPKINGTON — King Philip rolled to the road win, getting six goals each from two attackers.
Kim Bishop and Colin Lightbody had six goals each while Donovan DeVellis had four goals and three assists. Cean Crowther also had four goals, adding one assist for KP (2-1).
In goal James Boldy had nine saves. On the faceoff dot, Thomas Brewster won 13 of 15 faceoffs.