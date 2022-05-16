MANSFIELD — Connor Ruppert scored six goals as the North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team rolled over Mansfield High 15-4 on Monday.
The Rocketeers also had a four goal day from Jack Regan and Matt Antonetti. Antonetti led the team in assists with six while Regan added three. Jared Vacher was 15-for-3 at the faceoff dot for North.
North Attleboro (12-2, 6-2) plays again on Thursday, hosting Milford. Mansfield (4-9, 3-4) returns on Thursday, visiting Foxboro.
Franklin 16, Foxboro 8
FOXBORO — Tommy Sharkey had four goals , but it wasn’t enough to pull out a win for the Foxboro High boys lacrosse team in a 16-8 loss to Franklin High on Monday.
Tony Sulham, Dylan Kerrigan and Sully Kenneally each had one goal. In net, Adam Addeche made 10 saves.
Foxboro (8-6, 4-3) plays Tuesday, hosting Wayland.
King Philip 19, Milford 2
WRENTHAM — King Philip rolled past Milford with Donovan DeVellis and Kip Bishop each scoring five times in the win.
Sean Crowther had nine points, scoring three times while assisting six. DeVellis had three assists and Bishop had two assists. Noah Minkwitz had two scores.
King Philip (10-2, 8-1) host Bridgewater-Raynham on Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 10, Seekonk 3
SEEKONK — Thomas Dyson scored three goals and assisted two in Dighton-Rehoboth’s win over Seekonk.
Seekonk’s Chase Carlsten, Connor Terrien and Jey Millette each had a goal. Connor Loomis and Aidan Boothe assisted scores. In net for the Warriors was Keegan Fitzpatrick, who made 20 saves.
Seekonk (4-10) plays on Wednesday at Apponequet. Dighton-Rehoboth (11-3) plays on Wednesday, hosting Greater New Bedford Regional.
Bishop Feehan 13, Bishop Fenwick 2
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan earned a first-round win in the CCL Cup, beating Bishop Fenwick.
Connor Davine scored four times and Brady Vitelli scored three times to lead all scorers. Evan Paturzo and Jason McLean each had two scores. in the faceoff dot, John O’Reilly had 14 faceoff wins.
Bishop Feehan (10-5) plays Wednesday in the CCL Cup Finals at Austin Prep
Tri-County 12, Bishop Connolly 2
FRANKLIN — Dylan Sullivan scored five goals and Tyler Leonardi and Connor Joy each had three in Tri-County’s win over Bishop Connolly.
Lucas Moreau had one score and a team-high four assists. Tri-County improves to 12-2 and plays on Tuesday at Cape Cod Regional.