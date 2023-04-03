MANSFIELD — Drew Sacco and Tommy Smith each had three goals as the Mansfield High boys lacrosse team defeated Oliver Ames High 13-1 on Monday.
Grady Sullivan added two goals while Mansfield goalkeeper Ryan DeGirolamo was supported on defense by Liam Barry, Nolan Bordieri and Thomas Gormley to help shut out Oliver Ames for nearly three quarters.
The Hornets (1-1) play on Thursday, hosting Canton.
Dover-Sherborn 20, Norton 0
DOVER — Norton was blanked in its blowout loss to Dover-Sherborn.
The Lancers (0-2) play again on Wednesday at Taunton.
Blackstone Valley Tech. 12, Tri-County 6
UPTON — Tri-County had two goals from Dylan Sullivan in its loss to fall to 1-1 on the season.
Sullivan was 17-2 from the faceoff dot. Josh Narducci also had two goals in the loss while Jason Kuphal and Connor Joy each scored once.
Tri-County returns to action on Tuesday to play Bristol-Plymouth.