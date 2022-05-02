SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys lacrosse team led 4-2 at halftime but a late surge by Assabet Valley Regional High lifted the visitors to a 7-4 win on Monday.
A score right before the halftime horn sucked some momentum from Seekonk. After the third quarter, the score was even at 4-4, and the lead slipped away in the final quarter.
“Same situation played out last time we played them where we allowed a goal right before half,” Seekonk head coach Zach Giorgis said. “Unfortunately, just seems to kill momentum.”
Connor Loomis scored twice while Kaidan Hollins and Jey Millette had one goal each. In net Keegan Fitzpatrick had 15 saves
“Shoutout to the defense and (Fitzpatrick),” Giorgis said. “You hold a team to seven goals, you should be right there to win it. These are things a second year program needs to continue to work on.”
Seekonk (3-5) plays on Wednesday, visiting Fairhaven.
Sharon 13, Attleboro 11
SHARON — The Bombardiers held a 3-2 lead after the first quarter, but trailed 7-5 by halftime 10-7 entering the fourth quarter.
Attleboro pulled even at at 10-all in the fourth quarter, but was unable to get ahead. A late score from Sharon made it 12-11. Of the 13 goals scored by Sharon, six saw the Bombardiers playing at a man disadvantage due to penalties.
Carter Shelton led way in goals for Attleboro with five. Keigan Conley and Cole McKenna each had two goals. Harry Wheaton made 16 saves in goal.
Attleboro (238, 2-6) plays again on Wednesday, hosting Foxboro.
King Philip 12, Foxboro 10
FOXBORO — King Philip was led by Ben Riggs’ three goals and two assists. Colin Lightbod and Sean Crowther had two goals each. Nolan Feyer, Bradyen Thompson and Donovan DeVellis had two points each. In net for KP, james Boldy made 11 saves.
Connor Noone had three goals and three assists for Fxoboro. Tony Sulham also scored three times, while Lincoln Moore scored twice. Dylan Kerrigan and Jon Sacchetti had one goal each.
Foxboro (4-5, 2-2) will play Attleboro on Wednesday. King Philip (6-1, 5-0) plays Wednesday at Canton.
Austin Prep 10, Bishop Feehan 9 (3 OT)
READING — Bishop Feehan lost in triple overtime despite two goals apiece from Craig Scharland and Connor Davine. Bishop Feehan (6-4) plays on Wednesday, hosting Cardinal Spellman.
Dighton-Rehoboth 17 New Bedford 0
DIGHTON — Brayden Campos had a five-point day, scoring three times while assisting on two scores. AJ Bosco had two goals. In net, Brendan Henneus made four saves.
Dighton-Rehoboth (5-2) will play on Wednesday, hosting Apponequet.
Tri-County 17, Cape Cod Tech 2
FRANKLIN — Tri-County received four goals apiece from from Tyler Leonardi and Josh Narducci.
The Cougars also had scores from Chris Zajac and Marcus Altieri. In net, Cole King Made eight saves and had three shut out quarters,
Tri-County (5-2) plays again on Wednesday, hosting Bristol Plymouth.