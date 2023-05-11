FOXBORO — In a chippy, penalty-plagued game, the Bishop Feehan High boys lacrosse team came out on top of Foxboro High 13-7 on Thursday afternoon.

With emotions getting the best of both sides at times, particularly late in the second half, the Shamrocks held their cool after entering halftime down 4-3. The Shamrocks then pulled even and played a back-and-forth game with the Warriors before two goals in the final five minutes put the Shamrocks up 7-5.

