ATTLEBORO — Tom Sharkey scored with seven seconds left in regulation to carry the Foxboro High boys lacrosse team to a 10-9 win over Bishop Feehan High on Friday.
Lincoln Moore had five goals to lead the Warriors in scoring with Sharkey adding three goals and Connor Noone notching two goals and two assists. Adam Addeche had nine saves in net.
Feehan had four goals from Craig Scharland and two from Nick Yanchuk.
Foxboro (8-5, 4-2) next plays on Monday, hosting Franklin. Bishop Feehan (9-4) returns to action on Saturday, hosting Cardinal Spellman.
Dighton-Rehoboth 10, Fairhaven 9
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth had a six-goal day by Bryce Downs and a four-assist day by Thomas Dyson, who added a goal.
Nathan Maiato scored twice for the Falcons (9-2) who host Seekonk Monday on Senior Day.
King Philip 17, Medway 10
MEDWAY — Donovan Devellis collected four goals and two assists while three other Warriors added three goals each in the Hockomock League win.
Sean Crowther, Kip Bishop and Ben Riggs each had had tricks, with Crowther tallying five assists. King Philip led 9-5 at halftime.
James Boldy made nine saves for King Philip (10-3, 7-0), which plays Monday, hosting Milford.