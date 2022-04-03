BRIDGEWATER — Despite five goals from Carter Shelton, Attleboro High boys lacrosse dropped its season opener on Saturday, falling to Bridgewater-Raynham, 12-8.
The Bombardiers held a 2-1 lead before trailing 7-4 entering halftime. A second-half rally fell short as Bridgewater-Raynham was able to keep a buffer from the resurgent Bombardiers.
“We just wanted to get the guys out on the field and off the practice field,” Attleboro head coach Kevin Patton said. “We wanted to see if they could put together the game plan we put in during the week. ... We had too many penalties. We gave up five man-down goals.”
The game plan saw Attleboro play well on defense and move the ball efficiently, a showing Patton was happy with.
“Solid defense, which we got from our guys, moving the ball quick and creating opportunities. I was happy with the game,” Patton said.
Also scoring in the game for Attleboro was Keigan Conley (twice) and Cole McKenna (once).
The Bombardiers will open Hockomock League play Monday against Franklin. Faceoff comes at 3:45 p.m. in Franklin.
“We got three games this week. This season is jumping right into full swing,” Patton said. “We’re expecting to be better than last year. We’re getting better every year and got some guys with a lot of varsity experience from last year returning. We’re optimistic.”