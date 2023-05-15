tsc-spt-BLAX-Mans-Nauset-TommySmith
Buy Now

Mansfield High’s Tommy Smith, shown during a match against Nauset High earlier this season, notched four goals and a pair of assists Monday in Mansfield’s win over Taunton High.

 TYLER HETU / THE SUN CHRONICLE

TAUNTON — The Mansfield High boys lacrosse team got four goals and two assists from leading scorer Tommy Smith in a 19-0 Hockomock League blowout of Taunton High on Monday.

Tommy Vallett had three goals, with Drew Sacco, Cody Gordon and Andrew Burnham each scoring twice for Mansfield. Gordon and Burnham each had two assists as well.

Tags