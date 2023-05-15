TAUNTON — The Mansfield High boys lacrosse team got four goals and two assists from leading scorer Tommy Smith in a 19-0 Hockomock League blowout of Taunton High on Monday.
Tommy Vallett had three goals, with Drew Sacco, Cody Gordon and Andrew Burnham each scoring twice for Mansfield. Gordon and Burnham each had two assists as well.
Scoring once each were Andrew DeGirolamo, Liam Barry, Will Riley, Billy Dogherty, Taher Musrafa and Cooper Austin.
Posting the shutout in goal was Ryan DeGirolamo with six saves.
Mansfield (11-6) host Attleboro on Monday.
Canton 12, North Attleboro 10
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers had an 8-3 lead at half, but were unable to hang onto control of the game in their loss to the Bulldogs.
North had five goals from Luke Ward in the loss. Nathan Shultz scored twice with Greg Berthiuame, Andrew Schmidt, Jack Regan each scoring once.
With three assists each was Regan and Berthiaume. JT Gallagher made 10 saves for North Attleboro (7-7), with the its game coming on Wednesday at Dartmouth.