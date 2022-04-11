MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys lacrosse team picked up its first win of the season Monday with a 15-4 blowout of Oliver Ames High.
The Hornets led 8-3 early in the third quarter and poured it on from there, extending its lead to 15-3 entering the fourth.
“It was a good team victory against a very hard OA team,” Mansfield head coach Tim Frias said. “We really took advantage of man-up opportunities.”
Tommy Smith had three goals with three assists for Mansfield (1-1) while Drew Sacco scored twice. The Hornets committed just one penalty.
Next for Mansfield is a trip to Attleboro Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
Attleboro 22, Milford 6
MILFORD — The Bombardiers showed their balance with 10 different goal scorers in their Hockomock League rout.
Attleboro took a 5-2 lead after the first quarter, extending it to 12-2 at halftime and 18-3 entering the fourth quarter.
Cole McKenna had five goals to lead Attleboro while Freddy Wheaton and Carter Shelton each had three scores.
Attleboro (3-2) hosts Sharon on Wednesday.
Franklin 24, North Attleboro 9
FRANKLIN — The Rocketeers dropped their first game, falling to Franklin in what head coach Kevin Young described as a “learning game.”
Clayton Billinkoff led North with three goals Matt Antonetti had two scores while TJ Gallagher had 13 saves in goal.
North Attleboro (2-1) returns to play on Wednesday, hosting Milford at 3:45 p.m.
Bishop Feehan 13, Bishop Stang 2
NORTH DARTMOUTH — The Shamrocks remained perfect on the season with three goals each from Craig Scharland and Brady Vitelli.
Connor Davine and Nick Yanchuk added two goals apiece in the win.
Bishop Feehan (3-0) hosts Sandwich Tuesday.