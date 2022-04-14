ATTLEBORO — Tommy Smith scored four goals and had a pair of assists as the Mansfield High boys lacrosse team trounced Attleboro High 11-5 on Thursday.
The Bombardeirs trailed at the end of the first quarter 2-1 before Mansfield moved out to a 6-4 lead at halftime.
By the end of the third quarter, the Hornets opened their lead to 8-5.
Mansfield netminder Ryan DeGiorlamo made 16 saves. The Bombardiers were led on offeby Nathan Conroy’s two goals.
“Credit to Mansfield’s defense for playing a solid game,” Attleboro head coach Kevin Patton said. “They shut off our passing lanes and their goalie had a strong game.”
Carter Shelton, Cole McKenna and Freddy Wheaton each had one goal for Attleboro.
Mansfield (2-1, 2-0) visits Weymouth Saturday at 10 a.m. Attleboro (3-4, 2-3) hosts North Attleboro Tuesday at 10 a.m.
King Philip 17, Oliver Ames 2
WRENTHAM — The Warriors rolled to the Hockomock League win behind five goals and two assists from Sean Crowther, along with four goals from Kim Bishop.
Braden Thompson finished with three goals and two assists for King Philip (3-1, 1-0) while Sean Fitzpatrick added two scores.
King Philip (3-1, 2-0) is at Mansfield Monday.