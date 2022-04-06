ATTLEBORO — A 6-0 lead halftime turned into a 12-4 final for the Attleboro High boys lacrosse team Wednesday afternoon as the Bombardiers posted their first win of the season at home over Bellingham High.
A stout, aggressive defense that limited Bellingham’s cuts to the net helped keep Attleboro (1-2) ahead as the defensive efforts of Fred Wheaton led the way.
“I thought the kids played together and the defense was in a lockdown mode right from the opening whistle,” Attleboro head coach Kevin Patton said. “They were playing aggressive and staying with their men. Any time someone came across the crease, we had a slide there waiting for them.”
Keigan Conley had a team-high six goals. Cole McKenna, Fred Wheaton added two goals each while Carter Shelton and Chad Beaupin each tallied a goal.
“They were moving the ball good, which we haven’t really been doing,” Patton said. “Crisp passes, not holding the ball too long, keeping the ball moving and the defense’s head turning. We were able to get some open shots.
Goalkeeper Harry Wheaton had nine saves for Attleboro which hosts Oliver Ames Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Foxboro 16, Medway 6
FOXBORO — The Warriors scored a bounce-back win, braving rainy conditions to trounce the Mustangs.
Foxboro (1-2) led 7-4 at halftime berfore pulling away across the second half.
Lincoln Moore had three goals and three assists in the win while Tommy Sharkey and Jack Avery each added four goals. Foxboro’s Sully Keneally added two scores and Ryan Cotter had a goal and an assist.
Foxboro is back in action Thursday hitting the road to take Sharon on at 3:45 p.m.
Bishop Feehan 14, Cardinal Spellman 2
BROCKTON — The Shamrocks received hat tricks from Connor Davine and Nick Yanchuk in their season opener while Evan Paturzo collected five assists.
Ryan D’Amato, Theo Stamatel and Brady Vitelli had two goals each. Goalkeeper Danny Coady had 16 saves to help secure the win for Bishop Feehan, which hosts Archbishop Williams Friday.