SEEKONK — The Seekonk High boys lacrosse team dropped a 17-2 game at home Monday morning against Apponequet, moving to 2-3 on the season.
Goals from Connor Terrien and Gavin Hunt were the lone scores for Seekonk.
“Tough stretch of our schedule,” Seekonk head coach Zach Girogis said. “The top teams in (South Coast Conference) on Friday and (Monday). Got to stay mentally tough during these times.”
Seekonk (2-3) hosts Dighton-Rehoboth next Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Milton 5
MILTON — Marc Thaler’s three goals led the Falcons while Thomas Dyson added two goals and one assist and Bryce Downs had a goal and four assists.
Dustin Michener made 16 saves in goal. D-R (1-0) will play Fairhaven at home on Wednesday at noon.