WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys lacrosse team got a goal from Mason Thompson in overtime to defeat Hopkinton High 7-6 on Friday.
Thompson finished witth two goals and two assists for the Warriors (4-1).
Donovan DeVellis had two goals and two assists while Justin Kosh, Cullen McCarthy and Henry LeClair each scored once. Kosh (two) and McCarthy (one) also had assists. From the faceoff dot LeClair won 11 of 13 draws.
In goal for KP was James Boldy with 12 saves. King Philip plays again on Tuesday at Catholic Memorial.
FAIRHAVEN — The Falcons took the South Coast Conference win, getting a seven-point day from Thomas Dyson.
Dyson scored four times and had three assists for the Falcons. AJ Bosco scored three goals, Nathan Maiato scored twice and Jaiden Solitro scored once.
In goal for D-R was Destin Michener with 10 saves. Dighton-Rehoboth (2-1) plays on Saturday at Barrington (RI).
FRANKLIN — Tri-County’s Tyler Leonardi had an eight-goal day, adding in an assist, while both Jessop Trella and Dylan Sullivan scored three goals.
At the faceoff dot Sullivan went a perfect 14-0. The Cougars (4-2) visit Old Colony on Monday.