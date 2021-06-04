FRANKLIN — Brody Dalzell scored five goals as the unbeaten Tri-County High boys’ lacrosse team ran past Old Colony 15-3 Friday in a Mayflower League match.
Tyler Pimental netted four goals and T.J. Sedam three goals as the Cougars streaked to a 10-1 halftime lead. Derek McLeod added two goals.
Tri-County (5-0) visits Cape Cod Tech Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.