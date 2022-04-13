ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys lacrosse team fell 13-10 to Sharon High Wednesday to slip to .500 on the season.
The Bombardiers took an early 2-0 lead, but fell behind 4-3 by the end of the first quarter as the Eagles led 9-6 at halftime.
“We had a lot of unforced errors,” Attleboro coach Kevin Paton said. “Some of it was mental lapses, throwing the ball away, taking our eye off the ball before we catch it. All the turnovers were of our own doing.(Sharon) had a good defense that clogged up the middle and took away a lot of our cutters. Their goalie had a good game too.”
Carter Shelton had three goals for Attleboro and Keigan Conley had two scores. Five Bombardiers had one goal each while Harry Wheaton made 18 saves in goal.
Attleboro (3-3, 2-2) hosts Mansfield on Thursday.
Seekonk 9, Greater New Bedford 2
SEEKONK — The Warriors received three goals from Kaidan Hollins and two each from Connor Loomis and Connor Terrien in the South Coast Conference win. Seekonk led 5-1 at the half after a score by Loomis with eight seconds to go. Jey Millette and Chase Carlsten also scored.
Bishop Feehan 14, St. Mary’s (Lynn) 3
ATTLEBORO — Five goals from Brady Vitelli led the Shamrocks, who also had three more goals from Craig Scharland, complementing Vitelli on the attack. In goal, Danny Coady had 11 saves.
Feehan (4-1) hosts Cohasset next Tuesday.