ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys lacrosse team rolled to an 18-4 win over Bishop Stang High on Wednesday as Brady Vitelli netted six goals.
Teammates Andrew Palma and Craig Scharland each scored three three for the Shamrocks while Theo Stamatel collected seven assists.
Foxboro is at Bishop Feehan (8-4) on Friday.
North Attleboro 18 Sharon 9
NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was a pair of five-goal days for the Rocketeers’ Clayton Billingkoff and Matt Antonetti. The North forwards also had three assists each.
Connor Ruppert had four assists with two goals and JT Gallagher made seven saves in net. Jared Vacher had a strong day in the faceoff dot.
North Attleboro (11-2, 6-2) plays Monday, visiting Mansfield.
Attleboro 15, Bellingham 9
BELLINGHAM — Keigan Conley scored six goal in the win for Attleboro, which led 10-5 at halftime
Cole McKenna added three goals. In net, Harry Wheaton had 12 saves.
Attleboro (4-10, 2-7) plays Monday at Canton.
Old Rochester 12, Seekonk 2
SEEKONK — Seekonk’s Connor Terrien scored twice in the Warriors’ loss.
Freshman goaltender Joseph Pezzulo faced 15 shots in his varsity debut.
Despite allowing six goals, the team rallied behind him and he received praise from his head coach for the work done.
Hhonestly, while the score may not show it, we played very hard,” Seekonk head coach Zach Giorgis said. “Today was the first day (Pezzulo) ever held a goalie stick, so shout out to him. I thought the team did nice rallying around him.”
Both scores were assisted by Matt Cunha. Seekonk (4-8) plays Thursday at East Bridgewater.
Tri-County 12, Southeastern 3
FRANKLIN — Juniors Tyler Leonardi had six goals and two assists for the Cougars (8-2) while Derek McLeod added two goals and three assists.
Marcus Altieri, Dylan Sullivan, and Connor Joy also scored for Tri-County and Josh Narducci had three assists. Defenseman Ean Moreau and goalie Cole King turned in strong games.
The Cougars are at Sturgis Charter Thursday.