ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys lacrosse team lost to Walpole High 12-10 on Monday.
The Shamrocks were led by Brady Vitelli’s four goals while Theo Stamatel and Evan Paturzo added two goals each.
Bishop Feehan (3-3) plays Walpole on Wednesday.
ROCHESTER — The Cougars had goals from Tyler Leonardi and Marcus Altieri in falling to 4-3.
Josh Narducci had two assists for the Cougars. Tri-County hosts Upper Cape on Monday.