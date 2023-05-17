DARTMOUTH — Senior attacker Luke Ward netted five goals and dished out two assists as the North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team defeated Dartmouth High 19-7 on Wednesday.
Senior attacker Greg Berthiaume also scored five goals for North with sophomore attacker Andrew Schmidt adding four goals and two assists.
Rocketeers captain Jack Regan had two goals and five assists.
Senior goalkeeper JT Gallagher made six saves in net for North, with half of those coming in the second quarter.
Ethan Gustafson, Luke Antonetti, and Jack Wymes each scored one goal.
The Rocketeers (8-7) visit Catholic Memorial on Thursday.
Bridgewater-Raynham 12, Attleboro 5
BRIDGEWATER — The Bombardiers were handed their 10th loss of the season, falling to the Trojans for the second time this season.
Seniors Carter Shelton and Spencer Sherck were the two goal scorers for Attleboro with Shelton scoring three times and Sherck netting a pair of goals.
Junior goalkeeper Harry Wheaton made 12 saves in goal for Attleboro (4-10).
The Bombardiers travel to Taunton (3-10) on Thursday.
Lincoln-Sudbury 11, King Philip 6
SUDBURY — Senior goalkeeper James Boldy made 12 saves, but it was not enough as the Warriors dropped their third match in a row.
Donovan DeVellis and Hayden Schmitz each scored twice and had one assist.
Junior midfielder Noah Schmitz scored the other two goals for King Philip.
Freshman attacker Mason Thompson and junior midfielder Cullen McCarthy each had one assist.
The Warriors (10-5) next host Bishop Feehan on Friday.