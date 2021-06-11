CANTON — The Foxboro High boys’ lacrosse team gained a share of the Davenport Division title in the Hockomock League by pinning an 11-6 loss on Canton High Friday.
In avenging a 7-6 loss to the Bulldogs a day earlier, Foxboro staked an early 5-1 lead and held a 6-3 halftime lead.
Lincoln Moore scored four goals for Foxboro (11-3 overall, 9-1 in the Davenport Division). Connor Noone, Tony Sulham and Tom Sharkey each had two goals as the Warriors claimed a share of their fifth straight title.
Medway 14, King Philip 13
WRENTHAM — Sean Crowther scored six goals, while Sam Mattson added four goals and two assists, but King Philip came up short in its non-league match.
Kip Bishop added two goals for KP (9-4), while James Boldy totaled 17 saves in goal. Medway gained a 10-7 lead at halftime.
North Attleboro 15, Sharon 7
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Connor Rupert pumped in five goals as the Rocketeers completed the regular season with a victory over the Eagles in the Hockomock League match. Matt Antonetti added three goals as North overcame an early two-goal deficit and gained a 7-5 halftime lead.
Clay Billingkoff and Connor Rajotte each scored twice, while J.T. Gallagher posted 10 saves.
Franklin 17, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — The unbeaten Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division-leading Panthers gained a 12-0 lead by halftime and routed the Bombardiers for the second time this week. Matt Perry scored the lone goal for AHS (3-10) in the second half, while freshman goalie Harry Wheaton sparkled with 16 saves.
Mansfield 13, Milford 3
MANSFIELD — Grady Sullivan scored five goals as the Hornets routed the Scarlet Hawks in the Hockomock League game. Attackers Dylan Morris and Joe Gormley also sparked the Hornet offense to a 6-1 halftime lead. Ryan DeGirolamo had 11 saves in goal for Mansfield (4-7), which plays its final regular season match at Milford Tuesday.
Tri-County 16, Southeastern Reg. 7
FRANKLIN — Tyler Pimental netted seven goals as the 8-0 Cougars rolled to the Mayflower League victory. Derek McLeod (three assists) and Tyler Leonardi each added three goals.
Cole King totaled 12 saves in goal for Tri-County, which broke a 2-2 deadlock with five straight goals and gained a 12-3 halftime lead.
