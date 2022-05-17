FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team took a 10-8 non-league win over Wayland High on Tuesday.
Adam Addeche made 13 saves in the win.
Foxboro (9-6, 5-3) plays on Thursday, hosting Mansfield.
Tri-County 17, Cape Cod Tech 7
Visiting Tri-County had nine points from Tyler Leonardi in its win over Cape Cod Tech.
Leonardi had five goals and four assists to lead the team in both departments. Josh Narducci and Jesson Trella each had three goals while Derek McLeod had two goals. Connor Joy, Dylan Sullivan, Jonah Joyce-Vorce and Marcus Altieri each netted one goal.
Tri-County (1-4, 10-3) will host Upper Cape on Wednesday.