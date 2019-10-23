REHOBOTH — It was a point taken by both the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team and the Seekonk Warriors in a 1-1 standoff in the South Coast Conference match Wednesday.
But it was the manner in which the points were taken — or left on the pitch — that left both the Falcons and Warriors shaking their heads, with both still alive for MIAA Tournament consideration.
That is because D-R (5-7-3) misfired on a trio of point-blank chances and hit a crossbar during the second half, all likely to have created a 5-0 lead.
That is because Seekonk (4-5-6) did not have a true shot on goal, nor a test of D-R sophomore goalkeeper Mason Kulpa until the final minute of the match, when Warrior senior Shawn Pichardo scored on a wide-angle shot off of the right flank.
“We generated zero offense, we didn’t have any scoring chances, none at all, but we’ll take the point — we stole the point,” said Seekonk High coach Matt McCartin.
Seekonk needs four points out of its final three matches in order to advance into postseason play, the first of which is Friday at home against Bishop Stang.
D-R needs to win both of its remaining matches in order to be included in the MIAA Tournament field, the first of which is Friday back home against Greater New Bedford Voke.
“We’re still in it,” D-R coach Steve Kulpa, “but we’re disappointed because we should have walked away with two points. We worked very hard, we had some golden chances to score.”
The Falcons had the better run of play throughout, taking the lead on a goal by sophomore Kevin Smith in the 30th minute, finishing off a loose ball controlled by Hunter Brierly to the right side. With a Warrior defender fallen to the ground, Brierly turned and delivered the ball to the left side for Smith to finish.
D-R’s defensive cast of Bryce Downs and Cam LeBlanc in the middle of the back wall, with Jordan Fernandes and Jamieson Hughes controlling the penalty-box area, did not allow Seekonk a scoring bid throughout.
Collin Peterson had two consecutive corner kicks for Seekonk in the 38th minute, the first resulting in a deflection by Caleb Roy, and the second taken in the air by Kulpa. Pichardo labeled a Seekonk corner kick in the 70th minute, but LeBlanc steered the ball away with his head.
“We’ve been working on it (offense) in practice,” McCartin said. “We’ve been so good, then we get out here and we’re forcing and we’re panicking. I told them to just keep fighting, that’s what it was. The last 20 minutes we settled down and started to pressure a little; you could see the tide changing a little bit.”
And that left Pichardo to “just run as hard as I could to the ball” for the tying goal, catching the D-R defense flat-footed and Kulpa off of the goal line to challenge the angle, slipping the ball to the far-left corner.
But it was the goals that D-R should have scored — misfiring with a wide-open Seekonk net at 48; Warrior goalie Collin Tenreiro (eight saves) foiling a solo breakaway at 59; the Falcons hitting the crossbar at 66; and having a point-blank shot on the left from 12 yards out veer wide right.
“They (Seekonk) didn’t have many chances until the 79th minute,” Kulpa added. “We played very well, we were very solid defensively. We had great chances and we have to bury them. They’ll come; we’re a young squad, we’ll make mistakes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.