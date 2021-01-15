They took different roads to success this past fall, but the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks and the Mansfield High Hornets highlight the selections to the 2020 Sun Chronicle Boys’ Soccer All-Star Team.
Coach Mike Pariseau’s Shamrocks advanced to the Catholic Central League championship match in the league’s first season with nine wins and a tie in 10 outings. The Shamrocks are represented by four Sun Chronicle All-Stars — junior 11-goal scorer Craig Scharland, senior eight-goal scorer Ryan Enright, junior defensive stopper Spencer Guiliano and five-goal senior scorer Zach Stephenson.
Coach Steve Sheridan’s Hornets allowed just one opponent to score more than one goal in their matches while collecting eight shutouts. The Hornets boast a whopping six Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Leading the way is goalkeeper Eric Sullivan and a trio of senior defenders in Eastern Mass. Coaches Association Team member Evan Eames, Ethan Scholes and Michael Jeans. They are joined by a pair of midfield catalysts in Hockomock League All-Star senior captain Tommy Lanzillo and junior teammate Dan Rowe.
One of the most feared Hockomock League members by season’s end were the King Philip Regional High Warriors who are represented on the list of the area’s elite players by senior goalkeeper Aidan Lindmark, Hockomock League All-Star Evan McEvoy, four-goal scorer Cole Breen and senior striker Ajae Olsen. The Warriors finished third in the Kelley-Rex Division, playing in eight matches decided by one goal or in a tie.
Foxboro High School’s Eastern Mass. Coaches Association Team selection and Warriors’ leading scorer Max Beigel joins our Soccer All-Star Team, along with a trio of Norton High Lancers — Tri-Valley League All-Star and senior striker Jack O’Brien, Eastern Mass. Coaches Association striker Andrew Kubinski and five-goal scorer Edward Abouzeid.
North Attleboro High and Attleboro High round out The Sun Chronicle All-Stars roster team with a pair of players apiece. The Rocketeers’ leading scorer Matt Conley at striker joins fellow Rocketeer and Eastern Mass. Coaches Association centerback Justin Silva on the team, along with two Bombardier seniors —Eastern Mass. Coaches Association Team member Jackson Singer and AHS team MVP Joey Soucy, who played every position except goal in his final season.
