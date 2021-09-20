WRENTHAM — The Mansfield High boys’ soccer team remained unbeaten after surviving an upset scare by King Philip Regional High, prevailing 1-0 Monday in a Hockomock League match at Macktaz Field.
Liam Anastasia scored the match-winner for the Hornets (3-0-1) in the 65th minute of the match, taking a through ball from Dan Rowe and finishing off a 25-yard breakaway bid.
Hornet goalie Jack Lasbury-Casey posted his fourth shutout of the season, having to make 10 saves. But it was with plenty of fanfare defensively as the Hornets’ back line with Ian Leeds, Mike Caridi, Dylan Buchanan and Kevin McCarthy were tested.
“KP, they don’t quit,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan said of the sustained pressure on the Hornets’ bacK line.
Mansfield visits Stoughton Wednesday, while KP (1-4) travels to Sharon.
Foxboro 1, North Attleboro 0
FOXBORO — Sophomore John Hollis drilled a 20-yard drive from just outside the penalty box area in the 15th minute of the Hockomock League match to provide the Warriors with their margin of victory.
The Warriors (4-1-1, 3-0-1 Davenport Division) watched goalie Derek Axon total eight saves in denying North. Hollis’ goal came after a Foxboro corner kick.
David Floyd, in the North goal, totaled just three saves as the Rocketeers (1-4) carried the play to Foxboro throughout the match.
”We had a ton of possessions, good looks, some one-on-ones, goal-mouth chances too,” North coach Geoff Burgess said of Axon proving equal to the task.
Foxboro hosts Attleboro Wednesday, while North Attleboro entertains Franklin.
Bishop Feehan 2, Bishop Stang 0
ATTLEBORO — Senior Joe Scott drilled a 22-yard drive from atop the penalty box area in the eight minute of the first half for the match-winner as the Shamrocks took the Catholic Central League match.
Jon Mignacca added to the Bishop Feehan lead during the second half, converting a through ball played in by Craig Scharland with a left-footed drive.
The Shamrocks totaled seven corner kicks in the match, while Bishop Feehan goalie James Breckner had to make five saves for the shutout. The Shamrocks (3-2) host Cardinal Spellman Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Somerset Berkley 0
SOMERSET — Senior Reece Cordeiro tallied twice as the 5-0 Falcons raced to the South Coast Conference victory.
Cordeiro scored the opening goal in the first minute off of a feed from Ian Papa. Cordeiro scored again in the second half with Kevin Smith assisting.
Smith created a two-goal lead for D-R in the 30th minute of the first half with Ryan Pontes and Kristof Trond executing a clever passing scheme to set up the score. Liam O’Neill totaled four saves in goal for the shutout.
The Falcons meet Old Rochester Wednesday.
Wareham 4, Tri-County 1
FRANKLIN — The Vikings tallied three first-half goals en route to the non-league win. Tri-County (1-4-1) faced a four-goal deficit before Angelo DeCaires scored in the 74th minute on a partial breakaway. The Cougars unleashed 18 second-half shots, but could not score.
Tri-County plays the second of three matches in three days Tuesday at South Shore Voke.
Milford 1, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Sophomore midfielder Alex Vecchioli was created and the Bombardiers were on the attack, but could not finish off the few scoring chances that they had in losing the Hockomock League match.
Attleboro (2-2) was limited to four shots in the Kelley-Rex Division match.
The Bombardiers visit Foxboro Wednesday.
