MILFORD — The Attleboro High boys soccer team remained unbeaten on Tuesday, shutting out Milford High 2-0 on the road.
The Bombardiers had goals in each half, with Nick Ticas scoring the first goal in the 22nd minute off an assist by Kyle Neuendorf. In the 69th minute, AHS teammate Corvengdjimy Thomas put one home off an assist from Luke Hagopian to extend the Bombardiers’ lead.
Attleboro (3-0) plays Friday at Stoughton.
Franklin 4, King Philip 2
FRANKLIN — The Warriors had two goals from Tommy Lomuscio and Will Bowen, but were unable to match host Franklin in their league loss.
King Philip (0-2) visits Oliver Ames on Friday.
Norton 1, Dedham 1
DEDHAM — The Lancers battled back for a draw with Dedham after allowing an early goal in the first minute.
Norton tied the game in the 42nd minute on a TJ Lach score, assisted by Andrew Bennett.
Norton (0-2-1) plays on Friday, hosting Millis.