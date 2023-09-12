MILFORD — The Attleboro High boys soccer team remained unbeaten on Tuesday, shutting out Milford High 2-0 on the road.

The Bombardiers had goals in each half, with Nick Ticas scoring the first goal in the 22nd minute off an assist by Kyle Neuendorf. In the 69th minute, AHS teammate Corvengdjimy Thomas put one home off an assist from Luke Hagopian to extend the Bombardiers’ lead.