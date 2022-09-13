ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys soccer team celebrated its first win of the season on Tuesday, shutting out Milford High, 4-0 in its home opener at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
The Bombardiers got on the board first at the 30-minute mark with a goal by Kyle Neuendorf, assisted by Lucas Marques. In the second half, a penalty shot was converted by Alex Vecchioli to make it 2-0.
Milford developed tired legs in the second half, leading to the high-possession Bombardiers taking over.
“Because of the way we play, we play with a lot of ball possession, they got tired in the second half,” Attleboro head coach Peter Pereira said. “It’s tough to tell the kids that you’ve got to be patient, and they saw that. They had less legs than we did because we play possession ball, and it was chase, chase, chase for them. We had some great goals. A total team effort.”
Attleboro added to its cushion on a Richard Ferreira goal, assisted by Steve Etienne, in the 64th minute. Just seconds later, Vecchioli scored his second goal of the match on an assist from Neuendorf.
Pereira lauded Milford, but added that it was one of the best games his team has played in a long time, despite leaving a few goals on the field.
“They’re the top team in the league,” Pereira said. “They were in a state final two years ago. We played well, probably one of the better games we played in a long time. We totally dominated and could have had a few more goals. We worked our butts off.”
Pereira said a wide-open Hockomock League is up for grabs with how close teams are stacked in skill and talent.
“The thing is, the Hockomock is ridiculous,” Pereira said. “Anybody can beat anybody. The league is so close and the talent is there, anybody can beat anybody. Every game in the Hock is like a tournament game and its’ really difficult. Every team is going to come at us. I think we have a solid group that can do well.”
Attleboro (1-0-1) plays Thursday, hosting Stoughton.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.