ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys soccer team celebrated its first win of the season on Tuesday, shutting out Milford High, 4-0 in its home opener at Tozier-Cassidy Field.

The Bombardiers got on the board first at the 30-minute mark with a goal by Kyle Neuendorf, assisted by Lucas Marques. In the second half, a penalty shot was converted by Alex Vecchioli to make it 2-0.

