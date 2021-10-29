SHARON — Attleboro High’s shorthanded boys soccer team peppered the Sharon High goaltender with a barrage of shots, but could get none past him as the Bombardiers fell, 2-0, in their Hockomock League match Friday.
“It was a good game, we had lots of shots, most right at the goalie, but he made a lot of saves,” AHS coach {span}Peter Pereira said of his injury-riddled roster. “I think we had{/span} 12 shots in the final 20 minutes.”
Sharon scored a goal in each half . Bombardier midfielders Alex Vecchioli and Esvin Morales Esvin Morales played well for Attleboro (8-6-3). The Bombardiers play their annual Blue-Red Cup match against North Attleboro Saturday, with a noontime kickoff at Beaupre Field.
Bridgewater-Raynham 2, King Philip 1
BRIDGEWATER — The Warriors dominated the second half of play, allowing B-R to cross midfield a handful of times, but could not pull even in the non-league loss.
Matt Crago, took a pass from Matt Thompson and drilled a shot off of the crossbar and down into the B-R goal for KP’s lone goal in the second half in the 48th minute.
The Warriors had a potential penalty kick waved off during the first half upon officials’ review. KP finished at 3-13-1.
Dedham 2, Norton 1
NORTON — The Lancers’ defense shut out the Marauders in a scoreless second half, but Norton was unable to notch the equalizer in its Tri-Valley League season finale. Dedham scored twice within the first 15 minutes of the match.
Junior Adam Wynne scored for Norton (4-14) inside the penalty box in the first half, in the 25th minute. Junior goalkeeper Luke Ferreira made five saves for Norton, which could not mount much offense.
Somerset Berkley 5, Seekonk 0
SOMERSET — The Warriors were blanked in their final regular-season South Coast Conference match.
Goalkeeper Giuliano Cozzo played well for the Warriors (7-9-4), who are clinging to hopes for an MIAA Tournament berth.
