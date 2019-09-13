STOUGHTON — Joey Soucy tallied three times during the first half while freshman Esvin Moralies scored his first varsity goal as the Attleboro High boys’ soccer team blasted Stoughton High 6-0 Friday in a Hockomock League match.
Soucy scored his goals in the first half with assists by Mike Russo, Hugo Henriquez and Justin Lurssen.
Morales converted a first-half penalty kick for AHS (2-1), which held a 4-0 halftime lead. Goalie Zack Brown made one save for the shutout.
In the second half, Russo (from Jackson Singer) and Liam Bischoff (from Jack Sweeney) scored for the Bombardiers, who visit Oliver Ames Monday.
Mansfield 1, Sharon 0
MANSFIELD — Peter Oldow scored the lone goal of the match in the 56th minute as the Hornets pulled out a Hockomock League victory.
Oldow’s goal came on a header from a throw-in by teammate Cam Eddy. Mansfield had 12 shots on goal while goaltender Tony Salisbury made 13 saves. Mansfield (1-3) will travel to Franklin on Monday.
Oliver Ames 1, North Attleboro 0
EASTON — The Tigers scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute and then bottled up the Red Rocketeers. Oliver Ames held a 15-4 edge in shots and a 5-1 margin on corner kicks. North goalie Kyle Briere totaled eight saves, including one on a second-half Tiger breakaway. North (2-1) hosts Sharon Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Milford 2, King Philip 1
WRENTHAM — Junior Tadhg Keller tied it up in the 50th minute, but the Warriors couldn’t hold on as Milford tallied the go-ahead goal in the 70th minute of the Hockomock League match. Milford held a 1-0 lead at intermission, but KP gained the equalizer 10 minutes into the second half.
Caleb Waxman assisted on Keller’s goal for KP. Grant Orzell and Aidan Lindmark each had six saves in net, including a pair of 1-on-1 stops by Lindmark in the second half. Matt Clark played well defensively while Evan McAvoy controlled the midfield. KP (2-1) will host Canton Monday.
Norton 4, Dover-Sherborn 4
NORTON — Will O’Brien converted a penalty kick in the 75th minute to salvage the tie for Norton in the Tri-Valley League match.
After Dover-Sherborn led 4-2 with a pair of second-half goals, Jack O’Brien struck for the unbeaten Lancers (4-0-1) in the 63rd minute with an assist from Will O’Brien to close the gap.
Edward Abouzeid factored in both first half goals for Norton, setting up Nolan Winfield for the go-ahead goal in the sixth minute and then scoring the tying tally, at 2-2 (at 30 from Will O’Brien).
Norton returns right back to action Monday, meeting Dedhan and then facing Millis Tuesday.
Bristol-Plymouth 2, Tri-County 1
FRANKLIN — The Cougars have yet to score through three matches, being the recipient of an ‘own goal’ in their Mayflower League match against the Craftsmen. Tri-County returns to action Monday at home against South Shore Voke.
