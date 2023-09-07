ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys soccer team edged Mansfield High in a 1-0 Hockomock League defensive battle in the season opener for both squads on Thursday.
Attleboro’s Drew Ribeiro scored the lone goal of the match in the 18th minute of play.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys soccer team edged Mansfield High in a 1-0 Hockomock League defensive battle in the season opener for both squads on Thursday.
Attleboro’s Drew Ribeiro scored the lone goal of the match in the 18th minute of play.
The Hornets played strong, with the exception of one mistake. Mansfield’s defense of Derek McGrath and Matt Sullivan were strong while Ty Znoj, Brandon Gardner, Marco Geminiani controlled the midfield in front of goalkeeper Ty Duffin.
Atlteboro (1-0-0) plays Saturday at New Bedford.. Mansfield (0-0-1) visits Wayland on Monday.
Canton 1, North Attleboro 0NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro allowed a late goal with eight minutes to go to fall to the Bulldogs.
North controlled possession much of the match, but was unable to create a clear-cut chance in the attacking third. The Rocketeers host Taunton on Monday.
ATTLEBORO — Dighton-Rehoboth’s Liam Hannon scored the lone goal in the Falcons’ road win to start the season
Hannon’s goal came 10 minutes into the second half after both sides battled even through the first 40 minutes.
D-R visits Somerset Berkley on Monday. Bishop Feehan (0-1) hosts King Philip on Saturday.