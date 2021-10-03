EASTON — The Attleboro High boys’ soccer team battled Davenport Division-leading Oliver Ames High to a 1-1 standoff Saturday in a Hockomock League match at Val Muscato Stadium.
Sophomore striker Alex Vecchioli netted the equalizer in the 74th minute of the match for the Bombardiers (5-2-2). taking a give-and-go pass from Esvin Morales. Vecchioli unleashed an 18-yard drive from the far right side for his sixth goal of the season.
The Tigers took the lead in the final minute of the first half on a blast off of the goal post that Bombardier goalie Tyler Rocchio (five saves) could not flag down.
The goal was only the sixth allowed by the Tigers and one of only three points allowed.
The Bombardier back defensive line, led by Cashel Stuger and Ty Smith, held the Tigers at bay through the second half, not allowing any true scoring chances.
Attleboro visits Sharon Monday.
Bishop Feehan 0, Walpole 0
ATTLEBORO — In a “homecoming” match at McGrath Stadium, the Shamrocks stood tall defensively in front of goalkeeepr James Brecker in the non-league draw.
The Shamrocks (5-2-3) had eight shots and five corner kicks.
Bishop Feehan meets Bishop Fenwick Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.