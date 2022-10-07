NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was the 'Luke and Lucas Show' for the Attleboro High boys soccer team in a 2-0 Hockomock League win over North Attleboro High on Friday.

Luke Hagopian gave the Bombardiers a 1-0 lead in the first half with a goal off a header assisted by Zack Diffenderfer. In the second half, Lucas Marques made it 2-0 with an assist from by Esvin Morales.