NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was the 'Luke and Lucas Show' for the Attleboro High boys soccer team in a 2-0 Hockomock League win over North Attleboro High on Friday.
Luke Hagopian gave the Bombardiers a 1-0 lead in the first half with a goal off a header assisted by Zack Diffenderfer. In the second half, Lucas Marques made it 2-0 with an assist from by Esvin Morales.
Attleboro goalkeeper Tyler Rocchio made five big saves in the final 10 minutes of the game to preserve the win.
Despite the loss, North Attleboro coach Mike Lacasse was satisfied with his team.
“Our guys played really well today, I’m proud of their effort,” Lacasse said, “We are looking for a better result when we see Attleboro for the Leach and Gardner Cup game.”
Attleboro (6-2-2) hosts New Bedford on Monday at 10 a.m. North Attleboro (5-5-1) hosts Sharon on Wednesday.
King Philip 2, Taunton 0
WRENTHAM — The Warriors team snapped a short two-game losing streak on their ‘Senior Night’.
The Tigers took their only lead with a penalty kick 12 minutes into play. It wasn’t until the 54th minute that King Philip pulled even when Matt Crago netted a goal off a pass from Will Bowen from a free kick.
Bowen then scored the match-winner seven minutes later on a pass from Colin Devin.
King Philip (4-6) hosts Oliver Ames on Monday night.
Norton 2, Weston 0
NORTON— The Lancers got back on track with a win against Weston
Camden Lerner scored the opening goal for Norton (5-5) halfway through the first half. Cody Gass then doubled the lead with five minutes to play off a feed from Cam Bratt.
Pace Ribiero recorded seven saves to collect the shutout. It was also his first game as a goalie for the Lancers.
Bratt, Tyler Beyna, Andrew Bennet, and Kyle Kofton put in solid performances in defense for Norton, which heads to Norwood on Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Fairhaven 0
FAIRHAVEN — The Falcons extend their winning streak to three games with the shutout road win.
Nathaniel Wheeler scored on a penalty kick to open the scoring for D-R before Kristof Trond made it a two-goal cushion, scoring on a pass from Matthew Suprenard.
Tiago Conceição and Spencer Jones headlined a solid performance from the Falcons’ defense.
DR (6-2-2) hosts Old Rochester Regional on Monday
Seekonk 4, Wareham 0
WAREHAM — Senior Colin Peterson led the Warriors with a hat trick,
Adam Kogut collected the other goal and picked up an assist for Seekonk while senior Nate Cabral added two assists.
Seekonk (6-1-4) travels to Durfee on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.