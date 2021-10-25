WRENTHAM — The Attleboro High boys’ soccer team scored four unanswered goals and fended off a strong challenge from King Philip Regional High in the second half of the Hockomock League match to leave Macktaz Field with a 4-1 victory Monday.
Attrleboro (8-4-3) qualified for the MIAA Tournament with the two points.
Sophomore Billy Badger scored twice while Yianni Skordas had a goal and an assist as the Bombardiers took a 3-1 lead at halftime.
“It wasn’t easy, KP kept coming and coming, they stayed in the game, they kept going,” AHS coach Peter Pereira said.
Badger scored the tying goal in the eighth minute with Alex Vecchioli assisting and then delivered the go-ahead goal in the 20th minute on a drive from atop the penalty box area with Skordas assisting.
The Warriors (3-11-2) had taken the lead in the fourth minute as Oliver Blackburn finished off a Stephen Griffin feed on a breakaway bid.
Bombardier goalkeeper Tyler Rocchio was helped by midfielders Lucas Marques and Chris Russo along with defenders Cashel Stuger and Ty Smith for the final 70-plus minutes of the match.
Vecchioli a sophomore striker, set up Skordas for the third Bombardier goal, in the 25th minute. Liam Bischoff added a second half goal for AHS (8-4-3) in the 65th minute, with Esvin Morales assisting.
The Bombardiers are at Mansfield Wednesday night while KP has a Senior Night match at home against Franklin.
Bishop Feehan 5, Austin Prep 0
READING — Senior Matt Lipkind tallied twice as the Shamrocks (9-2-4) moved into Wednesday’s Catholic Central League Cup championship match at Cardinal Spellman after routing Austin Prep in a semifinal match.
The Shamrocks led 4-0 at halftime lead. Senior goalkeeper James Breckner made two saves for the shutout.
Lipkind scored the third Shamrock goal at 21:12 and Bishop Feehan’s lone goal of the second half at 67 minutes from Jim Fasy.
Nolan Duffy scored the first goal on a through ball at 10:20 from Lipkind. Craig Scharland (at 12:30 from Tate Demond) and Matt Burnham (at 33 from Joe Scott) finished off the first-half flurry.
Mansfield 1, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Sophomore Tyler Duffin recorded a shutout in his first start of the season in goal for the Hornets, making 10 saves and preserving the Hockomock League win.
Senior Matt Hyland gave Mansfield the lead in the 24th minute, heading in a throw-in by Mike Caridi.
The Hornets (7-4-4) had Derek McGrath move into a central defender role, paired with Kevin McCarthy, Ian Leeds and Caridi in not surrendering a pressure on Duffin from inside the penalty box area.
The Hornets controlled ball possession through the second half behind Dan Rowe, Grady Sullivan, Dan Checkoway and Hyland in the midfield. Mansfield hosts Attleboro High Wednesday at 7 p.m.
North Attleboro 7, Stoughton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers moved to within two points of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament with two matches remaining in routing the Black Knights in a Hockomock League Davenport Division match.
North (7-6-2) gained the lead in the 40th minute on an “own goal” after a corner kick. During the second half, Kaden Burns, Givany Carney, Connor Ward, Pat McDermott, Jaad Ismail (off of a Silas Brooks-Hedstrom corner kick) and Connor Bearer (off a Joe Shepard cross) all scored for the Rocketeers.
North Attleboro visits Oliver Ames Wednesday for a 5 p.m. kickoff and then host Attleboro High Saturday at noon at Beaupre Field in the annual Blue-Red Cup series.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Greater New Bedford Voke 1
NEW BEDFORD — Senior striker Reece Cordeiro scored the tying goal in the 65th minute and then set up Ryan Moitoso for the match-winning goal as the Falcons rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit in the South Coast Conference win.
The Falcons (16-1) scored three goals over a 15-minute span to gain the lead. Kevin Wheeler netted the third Falcon goal, in the 78th minute, assisted by Ben Wheeler. Goalie Brennan Silva recorded eight saves for the Falcons, who host Seekonk Wednesday.
Seekonk 2, Somerset Berkley 2
SEEKONK --Collin Peterson converted a penalty kick with five minutes remaining in the South Coast Conference match to pull the Warriors into the deadlock.
Seekonk (7-7-4) gained a key point in its bid for an MIAA Tournament berth. The Warriors have a rematch with the Blue Raiders Friday in Somerset after a rivalry contest at Dighton-Rehoboth Wednesday.
Peterson was fouled hard in the penalty box area after splitting two defenders to set up the penalty kick. Seekonk scored its first goal in the 35th minute of the first half when Marco Cozzo connected, with Chase Charleston assisting, Giuliano Cozzo totaled eight saves for the Warriors.
Oliver Ames 4, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — Oliver Ames rallied for four second-half goals in the Davenport Division match.
Matt Angelini scored at the 23rd minute off a penalty kick for Foxboro’s lone goal.
Warriors goalie Derick Axon had nine saves for Foxboro (8-8-1), which will host Canton Wednesday.
