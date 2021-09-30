ATTLEBORO — Taking the two points was paramount toward the aspirations of the Attleboro High boys’ soccer team in order to win the Kelley-Rex Division title of the Hockomock League and prepare themselves for a potential home berth in the MIAA playoffs.
However, the King Philip Regional High Warriors weren’t about to budge and made matters difficult for the Bombardiers Thursday at Tozier-Cassidy Field before Attleboro finally found the back of the Warrior net, twice within a nine-minute span midway through the second half, in claiming a 2-0 decision.
The Bombardiers (5-2-1) got their first goal in the 68th minute on a well-constructed goal by senior Connor Adema. Adema made a terrific run down the right flank and along the goal line crossed the ball into the goal-mouth area when Billy Badger tucked the go-ahead goal home.
Until then, KP’s 6-foot-4 junior goalie Connor O’Reilly proved equal to his assignment, while Warrior senior captain and central defender John Pfeiffer was a dominating force inside of the penalty box area.
Unfortunately for KP, O’Reilly was injured in making a save amidst a scrum of players and retired to the sideline. A minute later, Attleboro had its second goal.
Bombardier sophomore striker Alex Vecchioli labeled a left-footed shot on goal, but the ball caromed off of the KP reserve goalkeeper’s hands, off of the left goal post and into the net in the 67th minute.
“We had moments,” AHS coach Peter Pereira said. “We played too slow in the first half, which is their pace. KP plays nice soccer, that’s a tough team to play against. In the second half, it was totally different, we tried to play quicker.”
The Bombardiers generated seven corner kicks, five during the second half (at 62, 64, 66, 73 and 78), but went without creating a shot on any.
For AHS, Lucas Margues had a great bid off of the left side just sail wide of the right post in the third minute and a solo breakaway taken away by O’Reilly in the 41st minute; Luke Hagopian drilled a free kick in the 14th minute; Esvin Morales had a bid for a header at the left post in the 16th minute off an Adema cross; Vecchioli blasted a shot from atop the box over the crossbar in the 50th minute.
“We’ve been playing better,” KP coach Mike O’Neill said of his Warriors (3-5), who are fielding virtually a revised roster with eight starters graduating. “When we possess the ball, we’re hard to beat. But, when we play hero ball, not so much.”
King Philip built a one-touch volley by Stephen Griffin in the 15th minute; a Gerard Bourque header off of a Dermott Amorin corner kick in the 26th minute; a Matt Crago blast (denied by AHS’ Cashel Stuger) in the 37th minute and a drive to the top right corner in the 38th minute that AHS goalie Tyler Rocchio (seven saves for the shutout) was barely able to get a hand upon at the top right corner.
With the match still scoreless, KP was adamant in finding some space on AHS turf with Oliver Blackburn in close for a loose ball chance in the 52nd minute and a shot off the right side in the 53rd minute, while Crago scorched a shot over the crossbar in the 54th minute.
“KP had a couple of chances and almost stole it,” Pereira sighed. “In the Hockomock League, anybody can beat anybody. That was a big one for us.”
Attleboro has a 6 p.m. match Saturday at Oliver Ames, while KP visits the Tigers for a 6:30 p.m. match Monday.
