MANSFIELD — Senior Cody Abreu made his first varsity start in goal a memorable one for the Attleboro High boys’ soccer team Wednesday.
Abreu turned aside seven shots to take his first career shutout and the first point of the season for the Bombardiers as well in a 0-0 stalemate at Mansfield High in a Hockomock League match.
Abreu made his varsity debut Monday, coming on in relief in the second quarter at Tozier-Cassidy Field against the Hornets in a 4-0 loss.
“We were ready for their long balls and the kids defended well,” Attleboro coach Peter Pereira said of the stalwart work from senior captain and midfielder Joey Soucy along with senior defender Henry Marini and junior defender Cashel Stuger.
“We didn’t play like we did the other day,” Mansfield coach Steve Sheridan offered. Jack Lasbury-Casey had eight saves on the Hornet goal line to preserve his shutout. “It was the opposite,” Sheridan said of the Hornets attacking and shooting.
Attleboro (0-3-1), which has scored just one goal this season, will travel to King Philip Monday. Mansfield (4-1-1), who have allowed one goal in six outings, next host Franklin Monday.
Canton 1, North Atttleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Bulldogs broke the Hockomock League deadlock two minutes into the second half and held to stop the Rocketeers. North had several true scoring chances, including the potential equalizer by Kaden Burns with five minutes to go. David Floyd totaled eight saves in goal for the Rocketeers (1-4-1). North, which has scored just two goals through six matches, next meets Foboro Monday.
King Philip 2, Milford 2
WRENTHAM — Senior Connor O’Neill scored with 12 seconds remaining in the Hockomock League match as the Warriors rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun the unbeaten Scarlet Hawks and settle for the stalemate.
O’Neill, a defensive midfielder, broke inside the Milford defense to take a drive by Evan McEvoy inside the penalty box and finish off the chance.
King Philip (2-3-1) struck in the 39th minute as junior midfielder Stephen Griffin hooked a ball from just outside of the penalty box into the net.
Senior goalkeeper Aidan Lindmark (12 saves) and senior defender Anthony Zappala held the high-scoring Scarlet Hawks in check in a scoreless second half. KP takes on Attleboro Monday.
Foxboro 2, Stoughton 1
FOXBORO — Max Beigel and Matt Angelini scored second quarter goals as the Warriors notched their second victory of the week over the Black Knights in Hockomock League play.
Angelini scored the match-winner for Foxboro when he beat a Stoughton defender and unleashed a drive to the far post late in the second quarter.
Beigel converted a penalty kick for Foxboro (3-2-1) in the second quarter after a handball violation to put the Warriors ahead. Stoughton responded four minutes later with the equalizer, also on a penalty kick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.